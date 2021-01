The Guangzhou Charge added former London Spitfire main tank Ji-hun “Jihun” Kim to their 2021 Overwatch League roster.

The 18-year-old Korean player will contend with returning starter Seungpyo “Rio” Oh for playing time.

“Is it a hamster? Is it a plane? No, it’s @jihun_OW flying in from London Spitfire to Guangzhou Charge,” the team posted Wednesday night on Twitter.

The 2021 OWL season begins in April, although an exact start date has not been announced.

--Field Level Media