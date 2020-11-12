Charge sign support player Mandu for '21 season

The Guangzhou Charge announced the signing of support player Chan-hee “Mandu” Kim for the 2021 Overwatch League season on Thursday.

Mandu spent the 2019 season on the roster of the New York Excelsior, but since he didn’t turn 18 until June, he wasn’t able to compete with the team before his birthday by league rules. By that time, the Excelsior, who finished 16-8 on the regular season, had found their groove without him.

After failing to advance out of the third round of the playoffs, the Excelsior decided to rebuild the roster, releasing Mandu and others.

The Charge also purged much of their roster, splitting with four players in mid-October.

