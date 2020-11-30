Guangzhou Charge sign Neko, Daemin

The Guangzhou Charge signed former Overwatch League players Se-hyeon “Neko” Park and Dae-min “Daemin” Kim as assistant coaches, the team announced.

Neko, 22, has spent 2020 competing with O2 Blast. He also has played with RX Foxes, Boston Uprising and Toronto Defiant.

Daemin, 24, spent the last four months serving as a coach for Korean Contenders outfit Element Mystic. He previously competed with several other teams, notably a Shanghai Dragons club that went 0-40 in the inaugural Overwatch League season.

The Charge finished fifth in Overwatch League’s overall standings in 2020 with an 18-7 record, and took fourth in the league’s Asian region playoffs.

--Field Level Media