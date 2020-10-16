Charge purge four players from roster

The Guangzhou Charge cleared out part of their Overwatch League roster on Friday, splitting with four players.

The team announced the release of Alberto “neptuNo” Gonzalez Molinillo, Jeong Yeon “Chara” Kim, Haaomiao “Wya” Kim and Cai “Krystal” Shilong on social media.

The depatures of Chara and neptuNo leave the team without a main support. The two shared the role in the 2020 season. Neither Way nor Krystal saw action on the season.

neptuNo, a 28-year-old Spaniard, retired from League of Legends play before moving to Overwatch in late 2017, when he joined the Philadelphia Fusion. Chara, 22, had been with the Charge since late 2018.

“Today we say goodbye to neptuNo and Chara,” the team posted on Twitter. “Thank you both for being great leaders in and outside the game, and we wish you all the best in the future.”

The Charge signed Krystal three months ago to a two-way contract, and he played solely for their academy team. He was signed after the Hangzhou Spark released him amid a disagreement between the two sides.

The team is down to six players, and the Charge also are without a head coach.

Ten days ago, the team announced the contracts of head coach Hyojin “J1N” Cho and assistant coaches Seung Min “Tydolla” Jung and Sungwoo “Sungwoo” Hong would not be renewed.

The three had been with the team since December 2018 in advance of the first Overwatch League season.

The Charge finished in fifth place (18-7, plus-5 differential) in the 2020 Overwatch League season but did not advance to the league’s four-team grand finals, which begin Thursday. They were swept by Seoul Dynasty in the third round of the Asia region playoffs, and swept again in the losers bracket by the New York Excelsior.

