Hangzhou Spark sign off tank Bernar

Off tank Se-won “Bernar” Shin has joined the Hangzhou Spark for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

The team announced his signing on Wednesday night.

Bernar, a 20-year-old from South Korea, was part of a dominant Fusion University team in 2018-19 before joining the London Spitfire on Oct. 30, 2019. He left the team this week.

The Spitfire were 6-15 in 2020, finishing 17th out of 20 teams in the 2020 Overwatch League regular season. The Spark were 10th at 12-11.

“I personally think I did poorly last season, but I’ll try harder in the upcoming season so that I can contribute to the team’s development with my skills. Thank you for your support,” Bernar tweeted after the Spark announced his signing.

The Spark parted ways with five of their players in mid-October and are now slowly rebuilding their roster. The Spark were eliminated in their first game of the 2020 playoffs.

They recently added main tank Young-hyun “Takoyaki” Lee and flex support Jeong-ho “MCD” Lee to their roster.

