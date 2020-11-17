MCD joins Hangzhou Spark

Lee “MCD” Jeong-ho is the newest flex support for Hangzhou Spark, one of the many changes the team is making ahead of the 2021 season.

The Spark parted ways with five of their players in mid-October, and are now slowly rebuilding their roster. The Spark were eliminated in their first game of the 2020 playoffs.

The signing of MCD brings them a potent player with experience on the backline. The support is a previous Element Mystic player, highly sought after during the Overwatch offseason. The team had won the 2019 Gauntlet, and MCD’s leadership qualities throughout the event showed the talent that will now be displayed with Hangzhou.

The announcement came on Monday, with Spark calling the player an “excellent shot-caller” in their introduction.

MCD appears to look forward to the next season with the team as well.

“It is an honor for me to play alongside great members, and I will try my best to prove myself in my rookie season in the OWL next year,” the 21-year-old posted.

