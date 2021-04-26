Hangzhou Spark make coaching changes after 0-2 start

The Hangzhou Spark dismissed head coach Hwang “Pajion” Ji-sub and assistant coach Kim “nOrU” Jae-dong from their Overwatch League team, the Chinese organization announced Monday.

Hwang “Andante” Jae-hong will serve as the interim head coach for the Spark and Kim “Mentalist” Chung-in as an assistant coach.

Pajion, 30, and Andante, 23, joined the Spark following a successful stint with the Vancouver Titans.

The Spark stumbled out of the blocks in the May Melee Qualifiers this past weekend. They dropped 3-1 decisions to both the Philadelphia Fusion and New York Excelsior.

The new-look Spark will face the Shanghai Dragons on Friday and Guangzhou Charge the following day.

--Field Level Media