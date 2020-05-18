Spark add Architect; Twilight joins Shock

The Hangzhou Spark continued their roster adjustments by officially announcing the acquisition of DPS player Minho “Architect” Park from the San Francisco Shock.

The Shock also announced the addition of former Vancouver Titans flex support Joo-seok “Twilight” Lee.

Architect’s arrival follows the retirement of Jun-ki “Bazzi” Park from the Overwatch League and the departure of assistant coach Young-Su “yeah” Jung in recent days.

The Shock announced on Sunday that Architect had been transferred to another team, and it was widely known that the 20-year-old would be joining the Spark. Architect joined San Francisco in March 2018 after competing for X6-Gaming and CONBOX, and was part of the defending champion’s lineup for the 2019 OWL Grand Finals.

“How about an addition?” the Spark tweeted Sunday night. “Please welcome @Shock_Architect as flex! He joins us as a reigning champion from @SFShock . We are so excited to have you join and can’t wait for the OWL veteran with a huge hero pool to shine with the Spark. Welcome!”

The Spark have a 6-7 record with a minus-4 map differential following their 3-0 win on Sunday over the London Spitfire. They are currently 10th overall and in fifth place in the Pacific Conference.

The Shock lost league MVP Jay “Sinatraa” Wong to Valorant earlier this season, but have regrouped to win seven consecutive matches. They are third overall and second in the Pacific with an 8-2 record and plus-15 map differential.

“Thank you Minho, for all of your hard work and we are excited to see you get the play time you deserve,” the Shock tweeted Sunday. “We will ALWAYS cheer for you.”

Twilight was part of the roster dropped by the Titans earlier this month and is one of several to latch on with a new team. He helped Vancouver to the Season 2 Grand Finals, where they were swept by San Francisco.

