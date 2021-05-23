Outlaws, Reign, Uprising secure wins at June Joust qualifiers

The Overwatch League continued to adapt to the June Joust hero pool on Sunday as the Atlanta Reign, Boston Uprising and Houston Outlaws took home wins.

The Houston Outlaws (5-1, 5 points) showed some versatility in their 3-1 win over the Florida Mayhem. Florida started strong with a 2-0 win on Busan, but it was sloppy, with both teams trying to figure out which team compositions worked and which didn’t.

Eventually, though, the Outlaws figured out the Mayhem. Houston played conservatively, catching out Florida members that went too aggressive. Using this kind of “punish” strategy, the Outlaws dominated Eichenwalde in Game 2 3-0, then took Dorado 4-3 in Game 3.

The Outlaws utilized player/coach Jacob “JAKE” Lyon throughout the match, playing him at support for Brigitte and Mercy duty in Games 2 and 3 before putting him on his iconic Junkrat for Temple of Anubis in Game 4, winning that map 1-0 to secure the series win.

In other Sunday action, the Boston Uprising (3-3, 3 points) dominated the Washington Justice (4-2, 4 points) in a 3-0 sweep. The Justice went without star DPS Gui-un “Decay” Jang and seemed lost on what to play, repeatedly trying to play slower dive compositions against Boston’s Orisa-led poke compositions.

Boston, on the other hand, looked very comfortable and proficient in the June Joust meta. The Uprising took Lijiang Tower 2-0, won Hollywood 2-1, and full-held Junkertown for a 1-0 map win.

The Atlanta Reign (3-3, 3 points) extended their winning streak to two by taking down the London Spitfire (0-6, 0 points) 3-0. Atlanta looked strong running Orisa frontlines, a far cry away from their weak form in the May Melee. The Reign took Lijiang Tower 2-0, won Eichenwalde 3-2 and finished off the series with a 3-1 win on Dorado.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the June Joust’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested June 6-12.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

June Joust qualifiers continue on Friday with two matches:

London Spitfire vs Dallas Fuel (West)

Los Angeles Gladiators vs Vancouver Titans (West)

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

1. Shanghai Dragons (East), 4-2, +4, 6

2. Houston Outlaws (West), 5-1, +7, 5

3. Florida Mayhem (West), 4-2, +3, 5

4. Dallas Fuel (West), 2-2, +2, 5

T5. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 4-2, +5, 4

T5. Chengdu Hunters (East), 4-2, +5, 4

7. Washington Justice (West), 4-2, +3, 4

8. Toronto Defiant (West), 4-2, +1, 3

9. Seoul Dynasty (East), 3-1, +7, 3

10. San Francisco Shock (West), 3-1, +5, 3

11. Atlanta Reign (West), 3-3, +4, 3

12. Hangzhou Spark (East), 3-3, +3, 3

13. Boston Uprising (West), 3-3, -1, 3

14. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 2-2, +2, 2

15. Paris Eternal (West), 2-4, -4, 2

16. Guangzhou Charge (East), 2-4, -6, 2

17. New York Excelsior (East), 2-4, -7, 2

18. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-4, -8, 0

19. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-4, -11, 0

20. London Spitfire (West), 0-6, -14, 0

