Danteh latest Outlaws player to announce free agency

A day after the Houston Outlaws saw four players and an assistant coach announce their free agency, the Overwatch League club saw only one player do the same on Thursday.

But it could be the most painful departure of all.

Dante “Danteh” Cruz, perhaps the Outlaws’ most clutch player last season, announced via Twitter that his contract with the club is expiring and that he will be a free agent ahead of the upcoming season.

However, he also made it clear he isn’t closing the door on the team he joined following the 2018 season.

“My contract with Outlaws is expiring and I will be a free agent for the upcoming season. This doesn’t necessarily mean I won’t be on Outlaws next year but I’m free to explore my options,” the 21-year-old American tweeted.

After beginning with the San Francisco Shock for the league’s inaugural season in 2018, Danteh transferred to Houston before 2019. He was often credited with picking up heroes and making plays most critical to whatever success the Outlaws experienced.

Last season Houston finished the regular season 6-15 and lost in the first round of the North American playoffs, 3-1 to the Boston Uprising.

On Wednesday, players Jiri “LiNkzr” Masalin, Jeffrey “blase” Tsang, Austin “Muma” Wilmot and Lee “Jecse” Seong-soo and assistant coach Chris “Dream” Myrick all parted ways with Houston. Unlike Danteh, however, their announcements did not make reference to possibly staying with the club.

