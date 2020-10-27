Outlaws secure Danteh for 2021 season

The Houston Outlaws made their first major player signing of the offseason Tuesday, retaining Dante “Danteh” Cruz for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

Danteh gave Outlaws fans a scare when he announced his free agency on Oct. 15, addressing his expiring contract while also noting that the door was not closed for a re-signing with the team.

Regarded as one of the best American DPS players, the 21-year-old Danteh first joined the Outlaws in September 2018.

“Welcome back @danteh,” the team posted Tuesday on Twitter. “We’re thrilled to have you again for the 2021 season!”

Before Tuesday’s announcement, Houston’s biggest moves this month included naming Jae “Junkbuck” Choi as co-head coach and promoting Matt “coolmatt” Iorio to general manager.

--Field Level Media