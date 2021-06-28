Outlaws part ways with Hydration

Veteran flex DPS Joao Pedro “Hydration” Goes Telles parted ways with the Houston Outlaws.

The Overwatch League thanked Hydration for his efforts over social media on Monday but did not disclose a reason for the 23-year-old’s departure.

“As we move into the 2nd half of our season, the Outlaws would like to thank @Hydration for his contributions over the past two years,” the Outlaws wrote on Twitter. “We wish you the best as you seek your next new challenge. Once an Outlaw - Always an Outlaw.”

Hydration also took to social media to issue a personal farewell to each player on the team.

Hydration previously competed with the Los Angeles Gladiators of the Overwatch League before being acquired by the Outlaws during the 2019 offseason. Hydration, however, competed in just one game during the 2021 season as a flex DPS.

Dante “Danteh” Cruz, part-time player coach Jacob “JAKE” Lyon and Kyle “KSF” Frandanisa are options to take over Hydration’s former position for the Outlaws, who face the San Francisco Shock on Saturday.

