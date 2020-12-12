OWL's Outlaws sign Joobi out of college

Enrique “Joobi” Triana, who helped the Harrisburg (Pa.) University team capture its second consecutive TESPA Collegiate Overwatch National Championship in July, signed with the Overwatch League’s Houston Outlaws on Friday.

The Outlaws announced that Joobi, a 17-year-old support player, became the first college player ever to sign directly with an OWL team.

The Outlaws tweeted, “Our eyes are on the future and the Outlaws have gone back-to-school for our next recruit. Please give a Texas-sized welcome to @JoobiVEVO, the first-ever collegiate player to go pro in Overwatch! #AnteUp”

Joobi replied to the tweet, “Excited to finally announce this, can’t wait to prove myself”

Joobi was part of several Overwatch teams before joining Harrisburg’s HU Storm.

The Storm tweeted their support Friday: “The Houston Outlaws are tapping into the Storm and embracing the future. @JoobiVEVO is on his way to the Overwatch League! We’re thrilled to see professional programs look to collegiate talent, and what Joobi does on the world stage! #StormOW #AnteUp”

It is unclear if Joobi will join Houston’s OWL lineup or if he will play for the team’s second-tier Overwatch Contenders squad.

The Outlaws came in 16th place in the 20-team Overwatch League this year, then were eliminated in the first-round of the North American playoffs.

--Field Level Media