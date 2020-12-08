Outlaws bolster roster with former Valiant DPS KSF

The Houston Outlaws signed former LA Valiant DPS Kyle “KSF” Frandanisa in a move that is still pending Overwatch League approval.

KSF helped the Valiant make a run in the OWL 2020 North American playoffs, where they finished in fifth/sixth place, earning $75,000. The Valiant finished third/fourth in the inaugural OWL playoffs in 2018.

A pairing on the Outlaws with Dante “Danteh” Cruz figures to give the team one of the more formidable DPS duos among teams in the South Division. KSF and Denteh are two of just 13 OWL players under contract from the United States.

The Outlaws finished a disappointing 12th/13th in the Overwatch League 2020 North American playoffs, although it was an improvement from their 16th-place finish in the regular season.

The schedule for the 2021 OWL regular season has not been released, with a Jan. 4, 2021, deadline for all teams to have a minimum of seven players signed to season-long contracts.

