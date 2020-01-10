Neighborhood watch: Outlaws irk upscale community

So much for running an esports training facility out of a home in an upscale residential community as the Houston Outlaws of the Overwatch League could be forced to relocate in advance of the upcoming season.

The Outlaws were doing season preparations in a leased 5,900-square-foot home in The Woodlands community, but neighbors objected to increased traffic and noise in the area. There was reportedly concern raised about property values as well.

The Outlaws’ 12-person roster had planned to use the home as a training facility for the entire season. A public meeting Thursday of The Woodlands Residential Design Review Committee deemed the Outlaws in violation of “covenant restrictions.”

The community has a bevy of existing requirements that need to be met before running a business on a property within the subdivision that includes homes with values of up to $1.5 million.

“Neighbors wanted us out so bad they sent TV reporters to the front door to harass our employees today,” Outlaws general manager Matt Rodriguez said on Twitter. “We’re just trynna game. Unfortunate.”

A final decision on the team’s occupancy in the home has not been decided. The matter will go another committee in February while the team applies for a variance.

According to Rodriguez, no players or staff are living in the house and a search for available office space in the area is underway.

