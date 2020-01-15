Hunters officially add Leave in revealing 2020 roster

Chengdu Hunters finalized their roster for the 2020 Overwatch League season by signing 18-year-old Xin “Leave” Huang and three other players.

Previously signed by the popular Chinese team as a streamer, Leave officially became eligible to take over the DPS role when he turned 18.

The Hunters also confirmed the signing of Shao-Hua “ATing” Chen and signed former LGE.HUYA support players Chengzhi “Molly” He and Jingyi “Lengsa” Chen.

They also announced that former Hunters assistant coach Chia-Hua “Ray” Chang and former LGE.HUYA head coach Xiuqing “Dokkaebi” Wu will serve as joint head coaches. Li “Garry” Guan, the main support for the Hunters in 2019, will stay with the team as an assistant coach.

The Chengdu Hunters open their 2020 OWL season on Feb. 15.

