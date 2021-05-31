Outlaws, Reign, Shock win in June Joust qualifiers

Week 7 of the Overwatch League concluded on Sunday with the Houston Outlaws, Atlanta Reign and San Francisco Shock picking up wins in the June Joust qualifiers.

The match of the day was a clash of Western region stalwarts as the San Francisco Shock (5-1, 5 points) took down the May Melee champions, the Dallas Fuel (3-3, 6 points) by a 3-1 margin. Both teams ran the Winston-led brawl compositions, leading to some epic, back-and-forth fights across the series.

The Shock started the series with a 2-1 win on Busan, then took Dorado 2-1 behind stellar precision hitscan play from DPS Gil-seong “Glister” Lim, who dominated the map as Widowmaker.

The Fuel wouldn’t go quietly, though, drawing Game 3 on Temple of Anubis 3-3 and then taking Eichenwalde 3-1. It looked as if the momentum had shifted toward Dallas, but San Francisco closed the series out in Game 5 on Ilios, winning the map 2-1 to secure the crucial win.

In other Sunday action, the Houston Outlaws (7-1, 7 points) took down the Toronto Defiant (4-4, 3 points) in a 3-1 series win. The Defiant struck first, taking Game 1 on Lijiang Tower 2-1, but the series was all Outlaws after that.

Houston dominated the next three maps, led by DPS ace Dante “Danteh” Cruz, who was sublime as Echo. The Outlaws didn’t give the Defiant a single point after Game 1, taking Rialto 3-0, Volskaya Industries 2-0 and Numbani 3-0.

Finally, the Atlanta Reign (4-4, 4 points) dominated the hapless Vancouver Titans (0-6, 0 points) in a 3-0 sweep. The Titans didn’t have much going for them while Atlanta enjoyed a sizable player gap across practically every position, not allowing the Titans to take a single point all series.

The Reign won Game 1 on Nepal 2-0, then took Game 2 on Dorado 3-0 before closing out the series with a 2-0 victory on Temple of Anubis in Game 3.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the June Joust’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested June 6-12.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

June Joust qualifiers continue on Thursday with two matches:

Boston Uprising vs Paris Eternal (West)

Dallas Fuel vs Florida Mayhem (West)

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

1. Shanghai Dragons (East), 6-2, +9, 8

2. Houston Outlaws (West), 7-1, +12, 7

3. Dallas Fuel (West), 3-3, +3, 6

4. San Francisco Shock (West), 5-1, +9, 5

5. Florida Mayhem (West), 4-2, +3, 5

T6. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 4-2, +7, 4

T6. Seoul Dynasty (East), 4-2, +7, 4

T8. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 4-2, +5, 4

T8. Chengdu Hunters (East), 4-2, +5, 4

10. Washington Justice (West), 4-2, +3, 4

11. Atlanta Reign (West), 4-4, +5, 4

12. Toronto Defiant (West), 4-4, -3, 3

13. Hangzhou Spark (East), 3-3, +3, 3

14. Boston Uprising (West), 3-3, -1, 3

15. New York Excelsior (East), 3-5, -6, 3

16. Paris Eternal (West), 2-4, -4, 2

17. Guangzhou Charge (East), 2-4, -6, 2

18. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-6, -14, 0

19. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-6, -17, 0

20. London Spitfire (West), 0-8, -20, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media