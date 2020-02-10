Justice's 'LuLLSiSH' to miss start of season with visa issues

The Washington Justice will start the Overwatch League’s third season without Lukas “LullSiSH” Wiklund due to visa complications.

The 20-year-old Swedish main tank ran into “extenuating circumstances with his visa,” the team posted Monday on Twitter.

“We’re continuing to work hand in hand with him, his agent, and our immigration attorneys to get him here as quickly as possible,” the team wrote.

The Justice are scheduled to make their 2020 season debut Saturday in the Battle of Brotherly Love, hosted by the Philadelphia Fusion. Washington will play the Fusion and the Houston Outlaws over the weekend.

Without LullSiSH, the team was expected to go with Chang-hoon “rOar” Gye, who was the main tank for the Los Angeles Gladiators last season.

—Field Level Media