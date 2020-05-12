Justice's Stratus retires from OWL, hints at Valorant move

The Washington Justice lost another player Sunday when Ethan “Stratus” Yankel announced his retirement from the Overwatch League while hinting at a move to Valorant.

The move came two days after the Justice’s other DPS player, Corey “Corey” Nigra, announced his exit from the OWL to pursue a Valorant career.

Stratus, 19, helped lead Washington a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Titans before walking away the following day.

“My time in professional Overwatch is done for now,” he wrote on TwitLonger. “I started as a 16 year old dumb ass kid who just wanted to be a pro gamer, and now I’m just a regular dumb ass kid who will be making content. ...

“I’ve been thinking about this kind of stuff for a while now, and as you guys know I wasn’t supposed to play that last match against Vancouver. Justice asked me to do it as a favor and I took it as a chance to be able to give it my all one last time. It’s a bit selfish when you think about it like that, but it helped me get a proper sense of closure with everything. I’m really glad I ended up doing it.”

Stratus added, “So what’s next for me? I’m going to take what I’ve learned and continue to entertain you all. Expect a lot of streams and youtube content because I’ll be spamming them as much as possible. ...

“I doubt that I’m done playing games competitively: Valorant has scratched a competitive itch for me that I haven’t felt in a long time, and you’ll still see me streaming Overwatch for sure. Who knows what the future holds?”

Stratus joined the Justice from NRG Esports in December 2018, and he was part of a Washington team that finished in 17th place in the OWL last year. This year, the Justice rank next to last in the league with a 3-9 record.

