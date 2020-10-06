Gladiators cut Jaru, Bischu plus Shaz-BiG00se support duo

The Los Angeles Gladiators released DPS player Jason “Jaru” White and Aaron “Bischu” Kim, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

Jaru spent his rookie season with the Gladiators in 2020. Bischu was traded to the Guangzhou Charge in July 2019 and re-signed with Los Angeles in the offseason.

“Your hard work is undeniable, and we wish you the best in your future endeavors,” the team tweeted at Jaru.

And to Bischu, the Gladiators sent this message: “Your optimism and smiles will always be ingrained in Gladiators history.”

Later on Tuesday, the Gladiators also revealed the release of their two players with the longest tenures on the roster -- the support tandem of Benjamin “BigG00se” Isohanni and Jonas “Shaz” Suovaara. The Finnish duo, with BigG00se at main support and Shaz at flex, had both been with the Gladiators since late in 2017.

The Gladiators posted a note of gratitude in announcing the moves, saying on Twitter, “Today we bid farewell to our Finnish duo. Thank you, @BigGoose and @Shaz_OW for your hard work from Day 1. You will always be true Gladiators.”

BigG00se later announced his retirement from Overwatch, tweeting, “Been an amazing journey these last 3 years and got to meet awesome people throughout my time with Glads.” Shaz was non-committal on his Twitter account about his upcoming plans.

The Gladiators finished the 2020 season with an 11-10 record and a plus-four differential, good for ninth place in the regular-season standings. They lost in the third round of the Overwatch League playoffs in the North American region.

Remaining players on the roster are DPS players Chris “MirroR” Trinh, Kevin “kevster” Persson and Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim; tanks Min-seok “OGE” Son, Indy “SPACE” Halpern and Roni “LhCloudy” Tiihonen.

