Gladiators release Jaru, Bischu

The Los Angeles Gladiators released DPS player Jason “Jaru” White and Aaron “Bischu” Kim, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

Jaru spent his rookie season with the Gladiators in 2020. Bischu was traded to the Guangzhou Charge in July 2019 and re-signed with Los Angeles in the offseason.

“Your hard work is undeniable, and we wish you the best in your future endeavors,” the team tweeted at Jaru.

And to Bischu, the Gladiators sent this message: “Your optimism and smiles will always be ingrained in Gladiators history.”

The Gladiators finished the 2020 season with an 11-10 record and a plus-four differential, good for ninth place in the regular-season standings. They lost in the third round of the Overwatch League playoffs in the North American region.

Remaining players on the roster are DPS players Chris “MirroR” Trinh, Kevin “kevster” Persson and Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim; tanks Min-seok “OGE” Son, Indy “SPACE” Halpern and Roni “LhCloudy” Tiihonen; and support Benjamin “BigG00se” Isohanni.

--Field Level Media