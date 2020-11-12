Ex-Shock main support Moth joins Gladiators

One team’s goodbye was another team’s hello to Grant “Moth” Espe on Thursday.

The San Francisco Shock announced Moth would not be back in 2021 while the Los Angeles Gladiators welcomed their new main support.

Moth had been with the Shock since March 2018.

“Thank you for supporting us, and we will ALWAYS support you,” the Shock posted to Twitter.

Moth answered back on Twitter about his time spent with the team.

“So grateful for all the work put in by our staff and players the past 3 years. I’ll never forget my time here,” Moth wrote.

The Shock, with Moth’s contribution as main support, secured two championships in a row, including this past season.

However, the goodbye did not seem to dim Moth’s excitement, as only minutes later he responded to the Gladiators’ welcome post on his eagerness to get going.

“So excited to play with my new teammates, can’t wait to start scrimming,” Moth posted.

Moth also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2019 Overwatch World Cup. The Gladiators, meanwhile, have put forth mediocre performances, not reaching the hype their roster stirred with an 11-10 record.

With the 2021 season approaching, Moth was in high demand, even thanking the teams that reached out with interest on social media.

--Field Level Media