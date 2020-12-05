Gladiators sign flex support skewed

The Los Angeles Gladiators signed flex support Min-seok “skewed” Kim for the Overwatch League season, the team announced.

skewed spent last season playing flex support for Korean team OZ Gaming, which played its way out of Contenders trials and relegation and returned to the first-tier Contenders division.

skewed will play alongside the former Guangzhou Charge flex support Jin-seo “Shu” Kim, who joined the Gladiators in November, and Grant “moth” Espe, who used to play main support for the San Francisco Shock.

The Gladiators, who placed ninth last season with an 11-10 regular-season record, have revamped their tank and support line. The team recently signed Young-hun “MuZe” Kim, who will pair with established off-tank Indy “SPACE” Halpern.

