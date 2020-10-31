Gladiators promote Brenda Suh to GM

The Los Angeles Gladiators, coming off a middling Overwatch League season, promoted Brenda Suh to general manager on Friday.

Suh most recently was the director of operations for both the Gladiators and their sister team in the Call of Duty League, the Los Angeles Guerrillas. Both teams are owned by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which also owns the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Arsenal FC.

She will remain the operations director for the Guerrillas while taking on added duties with the Gladiators.

The Gladiators tweeted, “The best leaders often emerge from the front lines of battle. Join us in welcoming @bsuh_ as our General Manager for the 2021 season!”

For the past three years, David “dpei” Pei served as both head coach and GM, but he will now focus solely on coaching.

Suh previously was the Guangzhou Charge’s competitive manager in the 2019 OWL season.

The Gladiators came in ninth place in the 2020 OWL regular season with an 11-10 record, then tied for eighth in the North American playoffs.

In the past month, the team parted ways with DPS player Jason “Jaru” White, support players Benjamin “BigG00se” Isohanni and Jonas “Shaz” Suovaara and tanks Aaron “Bischu” Kim, Min-seok “OGE” Son and Roni “LhCloudy” Tiihonen.

The remaining roster consists of tank Indy “SPACE” Halpern and DPS players Chris “MirroR” Trinh, Kevin “kevster” Persson and Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim.

--Field Level Media