Report: LGE to operate Los Angeles Valiant for 2021 season

LinGan e-Sports -- commonly known as LGE -- will oversee the Los Angeles Valiant upon their relocation to China for the 2021 Overwatch League season, according to Dotesports.com.

LGE is expected to announce a roster for the team soon. The Valiant’s entire roster was released because of visa issues related to the move.

The Valiant, New York Excelsior and Philadelphia Fusion all decided to leave North America this year to train and compete in Asia, believing in-person competitions will be more likely to occur there than in the United States because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immortals Gaming Club, which owns the Valiant, has not confirmed the news.

LGE’s last foray into Overwatch was as management for LGE.Huya, the academy team for Chengdu Hunters, in 2019. The team was successful in the Chinese Contenders league, but LGE’s involvement ended that same year.

