Valiant release roster over visa issues amid Asia move

The Los Angeles Valiant released their roster amid their relocation to China for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

The team announced the move Friday on social media, citing issues obtaining visas.

The Valiant, New York Excelsior and Philadelphia Fusion all decided to leave North America this year to train and compete in Asia, believing in-person competitions will be more likely to occur there than in the United States because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ari Segal, the chief executive of Immortals Gaming Club, which owns the Valiant, said the decision was unfortunate but necessary.

“This isn’t really a choice,” Segal told The Washington Post. “Obviously, it’s a challenging situation. Obviously, people’s livelihoods are involved.”

The Valiant said in their statement that they had worked to “facilitate the best available next steps for our players and staff and wish them all the best moving forward.”

Still, with Overwatch League rosters largely set, players who were planning to compete in North America won’t have their first choice of teams for the 2021 season. Among the players released were veteran Brady “Agilities” Girardi, who said he envisions sitting out the year.

“I most likely won’t be competing in OWL this season after this, going to be focusing on my stream for 2021 and see what happens next year,” the 21-year-old Canadian tweeted. “pretty disappointed in how this situation unfolded but what can u do. I hope all the players find a good home and get to compete again.”

