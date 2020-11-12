Report: Immortals considering LA Valiant sale

Immortals Gaming Club is considering selling off its Overwatch League franchise, Los Angeles Valiant, Bloomberg reported.

The Valiant are an original franchise to the league, which started in 2018. Immortals paid the $20 million buy-in franchise fee to Activision-Blizzard’s OWL competition. Activision Blizzard Inc. also markets the Call of Duty initiative.

Immortals last week announced it had sold the OpTic Gaming CDL league team to Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez’s 100 Thieves, rebranded to the LA Thieves.

Immortals reportedly wanted to move away from the city-specific franchises and move in to other online gaming businesses such as Gamers Club, a subscription service in Latin America.

“We’ve enjoyed strong growth in our non-team asset portfolio and are excited to leverage a strong balance sheet and focus our energy, time, capital, and resources on these aspects of the business,” Immortals CEO Ari Segal said last week.

IGC also owns a team in the League of Legends Championship Series and operates the MIBR team in Flashpoint and BLAST Premier League of Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

--Field Level Media