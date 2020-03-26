Valiant part ways with coaches 'Stoop', 'Reprize'

Los Angeles Valiant assistant coaches Faraaz “Stoop” Waris and Justin “Reprize” Hand were relieved of their duties on Thursday.

Stoop and Reprize announced the respective moves over Twitter, with the former claiming the decision was a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus while the latter noted that the release was not performance-related.

Valiant head coach Mike “Packing10” Szklanny also took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

“I have never been so sad in my life,” Packing10 wrote. “@reprizeOW and @Stoop_OW are amazing coaches and were NOT fired for performance reasons. This COVID-19 (expletive) effected us more than I could have ever imagined. 2 of the best coaches I’ve ever met and best friends I’ve ever had. Hire them...NOW.”

