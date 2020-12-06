Valiant to host three teams in Winter Ball exhibition

The Los Angeles Valiant will heat up the winter offseason of the Overwatch League by hosting the Valiant Winter Ball Dec. 12-13.

The ‘Ball’ is a two-day event that will include a slew of exhibition matches with other Overwatch League squads. It will be the first viewing opportunity for fans to see new playing rosters in action.

The Valiant and the Los Angeles Gladiators will represent the West Coast in the show case, while the Florida Mayhem and the Atlanta Reign will stand in for the East Coast.

In addition to the matches there will be an art and fashion showcase, and exhibition matches with social media influencers and former players.

The next season of the Overwatch League, its fourth, has yet to have an official starting date. Several reports have indicated the league mulling proposing for a season that would run from April through September in 2021. Season four will reportedly run from April to September 2021, with regional play remaining the focus.

With no set start date, the ‘Ball’ will be a chance for fans to get an early taste of what’s to come.

--Field Level Media