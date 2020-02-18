Light Gaming add 'im37' to roster

Jin-ui “im37” Hong has joined Light Gaming, the Chinese Overwatch Contenders team announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old South Korean player joined Toronto Defiant in April 2019 and competed in the OWL. They finished tied for 17th place at 8-20 in Season 2 before releasing im37 in October, along with several of his teammates.

Light Gaming competed in Season 1 of 2020 Contenders before being knocked out by Bilibili Gaming.

It is not immediately known when im37 will play his first match with Light Gaming.

