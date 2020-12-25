Spitfire add fischer as assistant coach

Mads “fischer” Jehg got a promotion before Christmas, as the London Spitfire promoted him from coach of their Overwatch Contenders club, British Hurricane, to assistant coach of their Overwatch League squad.

The team made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

“I’m very excited to say that I’ll get to taste what it’s like to be in the Overwatch League,” said fischer, who is from Denmark. “It’s something that’s always been a goal of mine ever since the league was announced, so I am beyond happy to finally be there. ...

“We want to implement a lot of the stuff we had with Hurricane, some of the team structure, some of the ideas, some of the work ethic. But we also want to assure everyone that it’s a brand-new team.”

fischer added, “I’m going to bring a lot of my player experience into the team to try to facilitate a nice dynamic between players and coaches.”

Looking ahead to the 2021 season, fischer said, “Obviously we’d like a nice place in the rankings, but it’s also about the process, just getting better.

“A lot of the guys that are coming to the team are new players that have never experienced the league. I haven’t either, personally, so it’s about ... finding our feet, finding a system that works for us, that we can steadily improve over the entire season and then hopefully make Spitfire into a team that you guys can be proud of.”

fischer switched to coaching this summer after an Overwatch playing career that included stints with Mosaic eSports, Team Envy and HSL Esports, among other clubs. He also was part of Denmark’s Overwatch World Cup teams in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Spitfire came in 17th place in the 20-team Overwatch League last season with a 6-15 record, then were knocked out in the preliminary round of the Asian playoffs.

The team parted ways with head coach Cheol-yong “Agape” Hong of South Korea in October and replaced him in November with Justin “reprize” Hand of the United States. Xavier “CommanderX” Hardy of Great Britain also came on board as an assistant coach in November.

