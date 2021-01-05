London Spitfire promote Kellex to main roster

The London Spitfire signed Kristian “Kellex” Keller from the EU Contenders league for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

In Kellex, the Spitfire are getting a player with experience in the big leagues. He played two seasons for the Boston Uprising and began the 2020 season with the Toronto Defiant before retiring in May.

But less than three months later, the 21-year-old Dane decided to return to play and worked his way back with the British Hurricane of EU Contenders. The Hurricane then won seven of eight events, including the 2020 EU Gauntlet.

The Spitfire subsequently signed Riku “Ripa” Toivanen of Finland from the Hurricane, and he is expected to team with Kellex to form the main support line.

On Monday, the Spitfire announced the release of support Tae-hoon “Fuze” Kim.

Ripa and Kellex join fellow new addition Jeffrey “blase” Tsang, who was added to the team in December. London also announced the addition of former Hurricane off-tank Mikkel “Molf1g” Djernes.

The Spitfire came in 17th place in the 20-team Overwatch League last season with a 6-15 record, then were knocked out in the preliminary round of the Asian playoffs.

The team parted ways with head coach Cheol-yong “Agape” Hong of South Korea in October and replaced him in November with Justin “reprize” Hand of the United States. Xavier “CommanderX” Hardy of Great Britain also came on board as an assistant coach in November.

--Field Level Media