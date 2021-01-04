London Spitfire add Ripa to roster

Flex support Riku “Ripa” Toivanen of Finland is joining the London Spitfire, the Overwatch League team announced on Monday.

Ripa, 20, previously competed with the Los Angeles Gladiators during the 2019 season before spending a little over a year with the British Hurricane, the Spitfire’s Overwatch Contenders academy team.

“We are pleased to welcome (Ripa) to London Spitfire for 2021! Drop him a follow and keep your eyes to the skies for the rest of the roster,” the Spitfire wrote Monday on Twitter.

Ripa didn’t take long to respond to the Spitfire’s tweet.

“Excited to play with a whole New team,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Spitfire are in the midst of a rebuild and are heading in an all-Western direction for the 2021 season. The team also is looking to promote more players from the British Hurricane, given the outfit’s successful run in Overwatch Contenders.

Ripa joins fellow new addition Jeffrey “blase” Tsang, who was added to the team in December.

The Spitfire came in 17th place in the 20-team Overwatch League last season with a 6-15 record, then were knocked out in the preliminary round of the Asian playoffs.

The team parted ways with head coach Cheol-yong “Agape” Hong of South Korea in October and replaced him in November with Justin “reprize” Hand of the United States. Xavier “CommanderX” Hardy of Great Britain also came on board as an assistant coach in November.

--Field Level Media