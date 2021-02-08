London Spitfire sign former L.A. Valiant DPS Shax

The London Spitfire announced the signing of former Los Angeles Valiant DPS Johannes “Shax” Nielsen on Monday.

Shax, 21, was part of the Valiant roster that was released at the end of January with the team planning to play 2021 in Asia. He joined the Overwatch League in 2019 after spending time in Contenders in both Europe and North America.

He also played for the Danish World Cup teams in 2018 and 2019.

“@ShaxOW flies into the Hangar as the newest member of the London @Spitfire,” the team tweeted on Hangar9, the Spitfire’s official fan club.

It continues the latest rebuild for the Spitfire, who released their all-Korean roster following Season 3 to focus on a new European roster model.

Shax joins a roster of newcomers that also includes DPS players Jeffrey “blase” Tsang and Dominic “Hybrid” Grove, supports Riku “Ripa” Toivanen and Kristian “Kellex” Keller and tanks Daniel “Hadi” Bleinagel and Mikkel “Molf1g” Djernes.

--Field Level Media