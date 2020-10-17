London Spitfire announce 'Noukky'' as new GM

The London Spitfire revealed even more plans surrounding their rebuild for the 2021 Overwatch League season on Friday with the announcement of Ysabel “Noukky” Mueller as the team’s new general manager.

The announcement comes a day after the Spitfire officially released their entire Overwatch League roster and staff.

The 29-year-old Noukky, who hails from Germany, most recently served as manager for the British Hurricane, the Spitfire’s Overwatch Contenders Europe academy team. She also served as GM for Team Germany in the 2019 Overwatch World Cup.

“We are aiming for a full rehaul of the roster and will focus on Western and especially European talent,” said Noukky in a video message that coincided with the announcement on social media. “We’re going to build a team that’s representative of EU and will develop the best talent there is in the region.”

She also stated the Spitfire is committed to continue working with the British Hurricanes and building new talent, but she did set expectations regarding the Spitfire’s prospects for next season.

“To be quite honest with you, it’s not likely that we are going to be a top-5 team and compete for the title,” she said. “But what we are going to do and what I will promise you is, we’re going to create a team that you ... can be proud of.”

This will mark the second complete roster overhaul in as many years for the Spitfire.

London finished 17th in the Season 3 regular-season standings with a 6-15 record and minus-24 map differential. Playing as the seventh seed in the Asia Bracket, the Spitfire were eliminated with a 3-1 loss to the Chengdu Hunters in the opening match of the playoffs that were eventually won by the San Francisco Shock.

With no stated plans from the OWL about future live homestands, the Spitfire’s new model is intended to focus on players with more connection to the geographical fan base while also saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in player salaries.

--Field Level Media