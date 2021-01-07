London Spitfire announce additions of Hybrid, SparkR

The London Spitfire has filled out its 2021 Overwatch League roster with the addition of six new players, including the announced additions Wednesday of William “SparkR” Andersson and Dominic “Hybrid” Grove.

SparkR and Hybrid will both fill DPS roles for London, and their arrival brings the Spitfire roster up to the league minimum seven-player requirement.

Hybrid, 19, played the last few months with Team Doge, an Overwatch Contenders team in the North American region. Hybrid will be on an Overwatch League roster for the first time, and figures to be backup to Jeffrey “blase’”Tsang as London’s top two DPS options.

SparkR, from Sweden, is only 17 and will not be eligible play for London until he turns 18 in June. He’ll be listed on the Spitfire inactive roster until then, but can practice with the team’s other players until then.

SparkR is the fifth player promoted from the British Hurricane Contenders team to the Spitfire roster. He’ll join former teammates Riku “Ripa” Toivanen, Kristian “Kellex” Keller, Hadi Bleinagel and Mikkel “Molf1g” Djernes when eligible.

The Spitfire finished 17th (out of 20) in overall OWL standings in 2020 with a 6-15 record, and had a minus-24 map differential.

The official start date for the 2021 OWL season has yet to be determined, but likely won’t be until the spring.

--Field Level Media