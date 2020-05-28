OWL viewership doubles for May Melee event

The Overwatch League’s May Melee events last weekend attracted twice the number of viewers than did the Week 15 competition.

The league said Week 16 (May 22-24) saw an average of 63,000 people watching the online broadcast per minute, more than double the 31,000 of the prior week.

Broken down by regions, the North American matches had a live viewership of 68,000 people per minute, compared to 36,000 from Week 15. The Asia matches had an average viewership of 52,000 per minute, after 23,000 the week before.

The Overwatch League’s schedule has been altered because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the May Melee turned into a bright spot.

“We’re really excited about how the May Melee turned out, and I’m proud of everyone involved for achieving this in a season that never stopped operating during Covid-19,” said Pete Vlastelica, president and CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports said in a news release. “As a league, we have worked hard with our partner YouTube to improve the live esports viewing experience for our fans, making the necessary changes to meet the demands of fans and players alike with the return of viewership rewards and dynamic tournament scheduling.”

—Field Level Media