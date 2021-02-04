Ex-Valiant player McGravy retires from Overwatch

Caleb “McGravy” McGarvey, who formerly played the tank position for the Florida Mayhem and the Los Angeles Valiant in the Overwatch League, announced his retirement from Overwatch competition on Wednesday.

McGravy, 23, spent the past three months playing for Revival, a team that competes at the second-tier Contenders level.

He wrote online Wednesday, “I still very much love playing the game competitively, if you watch any of my streams that may not seem to be the case but I am still very passionate about Overwatch. I just don’t see the path back to OWL for me, feels like the curtains were closed once I was dropped from Valiant. ...

“For now I am looking at opportunities for coaching potentially. I’m also looking forward to making content for OWL and streaming. What I’ll do in the future isn’t 100 percent certain but I just want to do whatever makes me happy and I hope you guys will continue to support me.”

McGravy began his pro career with Frame One in 2016 and subsequently played for KATT5, EnVision eSports, and Team Envy. He was with the Mayhem in the early part of the 2019 season, then was with the Valiant from May 2019 to last October.

The Valiant came in eighth in the 2020 OWL regular season before tying for fifth place in the North American playoffs.

--Field Level Media