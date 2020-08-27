Latest patch could shake up OWL playoffs

With the Overwatch League postseason set to start Sept. 3, the most recent patch that the pros will play on for the duration of playoffs is receiving serious scrutiny.

The patch implemented on Aug. 13 for the live game will have a huge impact on the playoffs, dramatically shifting the balance of the game and how it (potentially) kills off an entire position/role.

There are several ways the Blizzard balance team tried to make this last stretch of OWL play different from the rest of the season.

The biggest meta mainstays this season have been the tank duo of Orisa and Sigma, the backbone of double-shield compositions, and the support Brigitte. These three heroes have, for the most part, seen play across both regions throughout the year. Blizzard saw that and came at the problem with two different methods of “solving” the stale meta: nerfing the overpowered heroes and buffing the heroes that are potentially counter to those heroes.

Brigitte will get 50 less base health, down to 150, a big deal for her survivability, but she will still be tankier than other 200 hp (Health Points) supports thanks to the damage reduction she gets from her armor. In addition, Brigitte’s healing through her Inspire passive ability got nerfed from 21 to 15 hps (Health Per Second) for a total nerf of 130 to 90 health restored.

Brigitte’s combination of good healing, survivability and utility have made her a staple of the main support position all year long. These changes themselves make Brigitte more in-line with the other main support heroes (think Lucio and Mercy) in terms of overall power level. Brigitte is still a good hero for compositions that want to protect weak backlines and be in the thick of a fight, but other buffs and nerfs throughout the patch might see Brigitte taking a back seat for the playoffs.

As far as the tanks go, though, things are looking dire for Sigma and Orisa. Both of these tanks can combine to form an impenetrable and often overwhelming frontline, preventing the opposing team from dealing damage except by going over or around the shield barricade. In previous patches, Orisa’s shield health has been nerfed, but this recent patch hits other parts of her game. Reducing Halt’s radius from 7 to 4 meters will make her less oppressive to play against while reducing her overall health will make taking the cow down more feasible.

On the other hand, Sigma’s frankly overloaded kit should mean that he still sees play, especially with several offtanks devoting themselves to Sigma practically all season long. Still, these recent nerfs are the biggest the character has seen since his release. His Experimental Barrier now has 200 less health, from 900 to 700, and his Kinetic Grasp cooldown has gone up from 10 to 12 seconds. All of these defensive tools made Sigma hard to properly punish or push around in the frontline, so these targeted nerfs should make him less oppressive.

So, if the backbone of the bread-and-butter comps of the last few months have been nerfed, what should we expect? Well, it might seem crazy, but we potentially could be looking at a shieldless tank meta for playoffs. The biggest reason for this? Roadhog.

Roadhog got buffed with the most recent patch, and boy was it a big one. While Roadhog got two potential DPS nerfs, with his shot recovery going up from 0.7 to 0.85 seconds and his gun going from six ammo to five, while his damage per projectile went up from six to seven. That might not look like much but, since he fires 25 pellets a shot, his DPS went up by 25 damage per shot. In practice, Roadhog is a terror that can two-shot most tanks and one-shot any other character in the game, provided he hits his shots.

Roadhog’s ability to quickly pound down shields and get guaranteed kills on whatever was hiding on the other side of it makes him a top threat in the current ranked ladder. It’ll be interesting to see if OWL teams pick up Roadhog or if they find something else to do the job, but it’s safe to assume that most teams will try to run Roadhog.

So, if you have a Roadhog, what do you put around the pick?

Let’s theory craft out what could be a new bread-and-butter composition. For starters, Ana is crucial for the Roadhog vs. Roadhog mirror. If your Hog lands a hook on a tank, you can get a guaranteed Biotic Grenade on their tank while your Hog lays into them. In addition, Ana is good at combating enemy Roadhogs with her aforementioned Biotic Grenade and her Sleep Dart, which Roadhog has no means of blocking.

Similarly, Zarya is good in the Roadhog mirror since you can give a Projected Barrier (bubble) to any teammate that gets hooked by their Roadhog or to your Roadhog when he goes to look for a pick.

As for a DPS for this composition? The hypothetical team composition doesn’t have any shields, so the focus should be on DPS’s that are self-sustaining or can provide an immediate threat without requiring a shield in front of them.

Widowmaker immediately comes to mind as a good DPS candidate, along with other ranged snipers such as Ashe and Hanzo, or Mercy to pocket the damage-dealers. The other kind of DPS that are effective are the self-sufficient flankers such as Tracer and Sombra. Any combination of those DPS’s should be good, but Widowmaker especially should pop off in a shieldless meta.

Through theory crafting and spamming Grandmaster ranked games, this might be the most powerful composition in the game (until someone finds something new and the entire meta turns on its head). The teams that can adapt quickly to this spread-out style should benefit, especially those that can run lethal double-sniper setups. There is still a chance that some teams decide not to try something difficult and run a staple rush composition like Reinhardt and Zarya brawl, but our theory-crafted composition should take it apart since there’s nobody to trample over.

Only time will tell what compositions teams will run, but this patch should shake up the OWL meta just in time for playoffs to start.

—Field Level Media