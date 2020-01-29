Fuel off-tank 'Mickie' moves to content creation role with Envy

After two seasons as a player with the Dallas Fuel, off-tank Pongphop “Mickie” Rattanasangchod is moving to a content-creation job with Team Envy, the Overwatch League team’s parent company.

The Fuel tweeted Tuesday, “You know him. You love him. As do we. He’s Envy family. Wish @MickiePP all the best and more as he transitions to full-time content creation at @Envy!”

The tweet included a video that ended with the caption, “THANK YOU MICKIE”

Mickie, 26, was part of Fuel teams over the first two seasons of the Overwatch League. Dallas finished in 10th place in 2018, going 12-28, and then in 15th place in 2019, winding up 10-18.

In 2018, the Thailand native was the recipient of the first Dennis Hawelka award, an Overwatch League honor presented to the player who makes the biggest positive impact on the community.

Prior to his time with the Fuel, Mickie helped Team EnVyUs win Overwatch APEX Season 1 and Major League Gaming Vegas in 2016, plus Overwatch Contenders 2017 Season 1: North America.

—Field Level Media