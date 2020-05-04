Charge's Nero facing visa renewal

It was little more than two months ago that the Guangzhou Charge’s Charlie “Nero” Zwarg had to fly to the United States without his teammates for a competition while the rest of the team dealt with visa issues in the early days of COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

Now, it appears Nero is the one facing visa issues.

The 18-year-old DPS tweeted Sunday afternoon that he has to “go back to the U.S. to renew my visa next month. Who knows how long that’ll take.”

Last month, the team announced that support players Alberto “neptuNo” Gonzalez (Spain) and Qi “Wya” Haomiao (China) also had to return to their home countries to deal with visa issues. The pair is still away from the squad.

The Charge are currently playing in the Overwatch League, having swept the Seoul Dynasty on Saturday.

