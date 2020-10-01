'Haksal' announces indefinite break from OWL

South Korea’s Hyojong “Haksal” Kim, a flex DPS player for the New York Excelsior, announced Thursday that he is taking an indefinite break away from Overwatch League action.

According to a report by dailyesports.gg, the 19-year-old stated in a video announcement that he has lost motivation and wants time off after playing four straight years with no break. The 2019 OWL Rookie of the Year also said he plans to continue playing for New York when the OWL resumes next season.

Haksal has played Overwatch competitively since 2017 and first joined the league in 2019 as a member of the with Vancouver Titans. When Vancouver disbanded its roster due to internal issues, Haksal signed with the Excelsior in June. New York was knocked out of the 2020 playoffs by the Seoul Dynasty.

In his announcement, Haksal also reportedly said he would continue to update his Instagram account, make YouTube videos and “may stream League of Legends from time to time” during the break.

