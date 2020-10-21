New York Excelsior's Haksal retires from OWL

New York Excelsior DPS Hyojong “Haksal” Kim has retired from the Overwatch League, the team announced over social media.

The Excelsior did not divulge the expected next move for the 19-year-old Haksal, who announced earlier this month that he was taking an indefinite break from the league.

“One of the greatest Genji players of all time is retiring from the @OverwatchLeague. We are honored to have had him as part of our team during his memorable career,” New York Excelsior wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “Thank you @Haksal for all that you’ve done. Wishing you all the best on your next adventure.”

Haksal began his professional career in 2016 with RunAway in Overwatch Contenders Korea.

He joined the Vancouver Titans in late 2018. When Vancouver disbanded its roster due to internal issues last May, Haksal signed with the Excelsior. New York finished the season 16-8 and was knocked out of the 2020 playoffs by the Seoul Dynasty.

--Field Level Media