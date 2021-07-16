Excelsior's Ivy announces Overwatch retirement

New York Excelsior’s Seung-hyun “Ivy” Lee retired from competitive Overwatch League play on Friday.

The 22-year-old South Korean flex DPS joined NYXL in December 2020 following stints with the Philadelphia Fusion and Toronto Defiant.

“He has been a great teammate and we’re grateful for his contributions in this new era for NYXL,” the team posted on Twitter. “We wish him all the best on his next adventure.”

New York currently sits in sixth place in the East standings in the Overwatch League. The Excelsior’s next matches are July 31 against the Los Angeles Valiant and Aug. 1 against the Shanghai Dragons.

