New York Excelsior sign off-tank Kalios

The New York Excelsior signed off-tank Shin “Kalios” Woo-yeol of South Korea on Wednesday.

Kalios played for the Boston Uprising in 2018, the inaugural season of Overwatch League, and continued to play Overwatch professionally in his home country after that. He spent all of 2020 with the O2 Blast, which won a major in the Overwatch Contenders Season 1 while he played for them.

New York’s announcement of the signing, via Twitter, mentioned that it was pending league approval.

The Excelsior are 4-6 overall (4 points) this season, good for sixth place out of eight in the East division. They have split their first two matches of Summer Showdown qualifiers.

