The New York Excelsior dropped three players -- all who were with the Overwatch League team in the inaugural 2018 season -- from the roster.

The Excelsior announced the departures of Jong-Ryeol “Saebyeolbe” Park, Hae-seong “Libero” Kim and Taesung “Anamo” Jung via a series of goodbye messages posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Saebyeolbe, 24, and Liberio, 21, joined the team in November 2017. Both are DPS players.

Anamo, 23, is a main support player who signed with New York in March 2018.