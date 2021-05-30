Dragons continue to roll at June Joust qualifiers

The 2021 Overwatch League June Joust qualifiers continued in the Eastern region on Sunday with the New York Excelsior and the Shanghai Dragons picking up wins.

The Shanghai Dragons (6-2, 8 points) kept things simple against the Seoul Dynasty (4-2, 4 points) in their 3-1 win, playing default team compositions and executing them well (for the most part). Sure, support Jae Gon “LeeJaeGon” Lee would occasionally feed out of nowhere, namely in Game 3 on Temple of Anubis, but the Dragons were still able to repel the Dynasty, namely through the heroics of tank Jun Woo “Void” Kang.

Seoul was stubborn throughout the series, running a lot of Roadhog-centric compositions against a veritable stable of counterpicks that the Dragons fielded. This led Shanghai to an early 2-0 lead after taking Game 1 on Lijiang Tower 2-1 and Game 2 on Dorado 2-1.

Seoul managed to pick up a 3-2 win on Temple of Anubis, but the Dragons decisively responded with a perfect 3-0 shutout of the Dynasty in Game 4 on Eichenwalde, taking the series 3-1.

In other Sunday action, the New York Excelsior (3-5, 3 points) took down the Los Angeles Valiant (0-6, 0 points) in a 3-0 sweep. New York made quick work of Los Angeles, taking Ilios 2-0, Dorado 1-0 and finishing with a 1-0 full-hold of Temple of Anubis to secure the sweep.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the June Joust’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested June 6-12.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

June Joust qualifiers continue on Sunday with five matches:

Toronto Defiant vs Houston Outlaws (West)

Vancouver Titans vs Atlanta Reign (West)

Dallas Fuel vs San Francisco Shock (West)

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

1. Shanghai Dragons (East), 6-2, +9, 8

2. Houston Outlaws (West), 6-1, +10, 6

3. Dallas Fuel (West), 3-2, +5, 6

4. Florida Mayhem (West), 4-2, +3, 5

5. San Francisco Shock (West), 4-1, +7, 4

T6. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 4-2, +7, 4

T6. Seoul Dynasty (East), 4-2, +7, 4

T8. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 4-2, +5, 4

T8. Chengdu Hunters (East), 4-2, +5, 4

10. Washington Justice (West), 4-2, +3, 4

11. Toronto Defiant (West), 4-3, -1, 3

12. Hangzhou Spark (East), 3-3, +3, 3

13. Boston Uprising (West), 3-3, -1, 3

14. Atlanta Reign (West), 3-4, +2, 3

15. New York Excelsior (East), 3-5, -6, 3

16. Paris Eternal (West), 2-4, -4, 2

17. Guangzhou Charge (East), 2-4, -6, 2

18. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-5, -11, 0

19. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-6, -17, 0

20. London Spitfire (West), 0-8, -20, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media