Excelsior announce support duo in JJoNak, Friday

The New York Excelsior took another step toward finalizing their lineup for the 2021 Overwatch League season on Thursday as the franchise announced its support line.

The Excelsior have brought back Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang, one of the league’s best players, to be the primary Support player in the lineup. Augmenting JJoNak will be newly signed Min-jae “Friday” Jo. New York announced the pairing with a video announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

“The king returns alongside a new face. Introducing our support line,” the team posted.

JJoNak has already established himself as one of the best support role players in the league, a reputation certified in 2018 when he won MVP honors for the Overwatch League’s inaugural season and MVP honors in the 2018 Overwatch World Cup while playing for South Korea.

Friday will be making his OWL debut in 2021, and is expected to learn alongside JJoNak while playing in a similar role. Friday, also from South Korea, most recently stood out as a Support/Flex player with OZ Gaming in Korea.

Earlier this month, the Excelsior announced their new tanking lineup with the addition of Gyeong-mu “Yakpung” Jo, and retention of Dong-wook “BiaNcA” Kim. Both are also from South Korea. And like the support pairing, the tanking duo includes one returner in BiaNcA and a newcomer in Yakpung.

New York has yet to round out its DPS ranks.

