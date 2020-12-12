Excelsior land Yakpung, BiaNcA to form new tanking line

The New York Excelsior announced their new tanking lineup for the 2021 season on Friday, complete with a shiny social-media video.

The Excelsior have signed Gyeong-mu “Yakpung” Jo, and re-signed Dong-wook “BiaNcA” Kim, to serve as the team’s tanking lineup for next season. Both hail from South Korea.

For BiaNcA, it’s a surprising return to New York. He was released after the conclusion of the 2020 season when the Excelsior finished 16-8 and in seventh place overall in the Overwatch League regular-season standings.

But BiaNcA was brought back to serve as the off-tank in the lineup to Yakpung. BiaNcA spent the 2019 season with the XL2 Academy, New York’s Overwatch Contenders squad, and was elevated to the main roster for the first time this year.

Yakpung, meanwhile, has previous OWL experience as well. He played with the Toronto Defiant in 2019. After being released heading into the offseason a year ago, he spent most of 2020 continuing to hone his skills with the O2 Blast, an Overwatch Contenders Korea club.

The Excelsior still have work to do to settle the lineup as they have just three players currently signed. Yakpung and BiaNcA join support player Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang, also from South Korea, as the only players currently attached to the roster.

--Field Level Media