Excelsior name 'WhyNot' as head coach

The New York Excelsior promoted Ju-hyeop “WhyNot” Lee to head coach for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

WhyNot joined the coaching staff on Dec. 1, 2019.

The organization also announced staff changes that include Minseong “Unknown_0771” Kim as player manager.

Player manager Steven “Steven” Kim left the organization in November. Strategic coach Won-Jin “Garrincha” Park departed in September.

The Excelsior finished 16-8 and in seventh place in the 2020 Overwatch League regular season standings. Playing in the Asia bracket, they were eliminated in the third round of the playoffs.

